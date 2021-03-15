A Timid Pit Bull Too Scared to Kick Kitten Out of His Dog Bed Tries to Squeeze Into the Kitten’s Tiny Cat Bed

A very timid rescued pit bull named Odin tried to fit his adorably large body into a tiny cat bed because the resident feline was making herself at home in Odin’s actual bed and Odin was too afraid to kick her out. While Odin managed to squeeze into the incredibly tight space, he was neither comfortable nor at all happy with the situation and looked to his human for help.

