An Adorably Determined Dog Repeatedly Tries to Push a Big Green Ball Through a Small Doggie Door

An adorable miniature American shepherd named Oliver hilariously tried to push his bright green jumpy ball through the small frame of his doggie door without success. A determined Oliver, however, tried again, contorting his little body every which way he could in order to get that ball through that door. His loving family was greatly amused.

Oliver the miniature American shepherd was confused after he couldn’t seem to fit his large toy ball through the doggy door. After falling through the door without the toy, he came back inside the house to try again.

Oliver the Dog Green Ball Doggie Door

