An Adorably Determined Dog Repeatedly Tries to Push a Big Green Ball Through a Small Doggie Door

An adorable miniature American shepherd named Oliver hilariously tried to push his bright green jumpy ball through the small frame of his doggie door without success. A determined Oliver, however, tried again, contorting his little body every which way he could in order to get that ball through that door. His loving family was greatly amused.
