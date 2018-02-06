A Silly Dog Makes Several Hilariously Futile Attempts to Fit a Large Stick Through a Narrow Window

He gets to our backyard by climbing on the couch and out the window, so often the giant sticks don’t fit through the window. …The video ends with him giving up, however, I did bring it in for him. He shredded it all over and left splinters everywhere. I was vacuuming bits of wood for days.”

A beautiful but silly dog named Deefer who has a fondness for bringing home the largest stick he can carry, hilariously tried to fit his latest bounty in through a narrow window without much success . After several futile attempts, Deefer gave up and walked away. His human wound up bringing it inside for him, but soon came to regret that decision.

