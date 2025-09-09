San Diego Canines Hit the Waves With Their Humans at the 20th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon
Dogs from all over the San Diego area hit the waves for the 20th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon to benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center, a no-kill animal shelter that believes that animals help people and people help animals, through trust, unconditional love, and respect.
Friends, families, and pups come together for a day of sun and fun–all to benefit the orphan pets and programs at the Helen Woodward Animal Center
The event, which was held at Del Mar Dog Beach, featured dogs of every size and shape who worked with their humans to stay on the board and ride the waves as long as possible.
Dogs, with help from their human parents, participate in 10-minute heats based on weight class. Each dog is judged on their ability to ride the waves, stay on the board, and fun-factor.