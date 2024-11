‘Dog Sommelier’ Sniffs Out the ‘Notes’ of Different Breeds Like Bottles of Wine

Comedian Jon Pack sat in Madison Square Park in New York City and sniffed all the dogs that came by in order to suss out the different varietals of each breed. Calling himself a “Dog Sommelier”, Pack provided commentary describing the “notes” of each dog, as if they were each a bottle of wine.

As a certified Dog Sommelier(TM) there’s so much you can tell about a dog from scent and taste!