Vocal Dog Sings Along to the ‘Law and Order’ Theme Song Whenever It Comes on Television

A beautiful German shorthaired pointer named Fin T. Schultz who lives in New York City with his humans Peter Schultz and Vee Thayer, inexplicably loves to sing along whenever the incredibly distinctive theme song from Law and Order comes on the television.
Fin loves it so much that he’ll even come running across the apartment or wake up from a dead sleep whenever he hears the iconic bass line. He’ll even forgo a beloved treat for his favorite song.
Not even a peanut butter Kong can keep him from singing along when ‘Law and Order’ comes on.
This is as good a time as any to tell you that my dog sings along to the Law & Order theme song every time he hears it pic.twitter.com/4HNVPWrzmE
— Peter Schultz (@pete_schultz) March 19, 2020
Every. Time. pic.twitter.com/Nr27eOw0NW
— Peter Schultz (@pete_schultz) March 19, 2020
These take up most of the memory on my phone pic.twitter.com/7i9fd9IrHN
— Peter Schultz (@pete_schultz) March 19, 2020