The aptly named Potter the Pomsky who is part Husky and part Pomeranian, happily rode around the living room on his “Muggle Broom” Roomba while dressed as his namesake Harry Potter. The addition of “Hedwig’s Theme” from the film’s soundtrack was a great addition to the scene, though Potter didn’t appear too enthusiastic about the arrangement.

Potter the Pomsky rides around his home on a “Muggle Broom” (AKA Roomba) dressed as Harry Potter. ‘“Deez muggle brooms iz boring’

via Geeks are Sexy