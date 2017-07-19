Heroic Dog Plunges Into Harbor Waters to Rescue a Tiny Baby Deer From Drowning

While out walking on with his human Mark Freely along the harbor in Port Jefferson, Long Island, a heroic English golden retriever named Storm saw something that needed his attention and plunged into the water to investigate. As Storm made his way back to shore, it became clear that he was rescuing a tiny fawn from certain drowning. Once back on dry land, the concerned dog did his best to revive the little deer from an apparent catatonic state. Spooked by all the attention, the fawn jumped back into the water. Luckily, good samaritan Frankie John Floridia was nearby to perform a second rescue. The fawn is now recovering at Save The Animals Rescue Foundation in Middle Island.