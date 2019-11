Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A wonderfully buoyant golden retriever named Leny (With one N) who lives in Spokane, Washington, gleefully sends his entire body down hills whenever he has the chance. While in motion, Leny seems roll himself over so he’s upside down. This way he’s getting in a good back scratch as he’s making his way to the bottom.