Dog Who Had Fallen Through Ice Grabs Hold of a Rope With His Teeth to Get Pulled to Safety

by at on

A helpless dog who had fallen through the ice of a small pond caught the attention of a Marshfield, Missouri man, who very carefully went out onto the ice with a rope and a pole. The man tried the rope first. The dog instinctively grabbed it with his teeth and allowed himself to be pulled out. The dog trotted onto dry land, happily keeping the rope that saved him in his mouth.

