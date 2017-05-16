Laughing Squid

Protective Dog Repeatedly Blocks Little Girl’s Path to Prevent Her From Wandering Too Far Into the Ocean

A wonderfully protective giant schnauzer named Yatzi took it upon herself to repeatedly imped her little human’s sandy path to ensure that she didn’t wander too far out into the ocean. According to Yatzi’s human Jacque Langston, the dog is very vigilant with his daughter, especially around water of any kind.

The first time my daughter got into the Jacuzzi and we turned the bubbles on Yatzi went nuts and she actually did pull her out of the water by her bathing suit..? Yatzi here is 88 lbs and 31″ tall and knows how to place herself to get a job done.

Evidently, Yatzi was also concerned about the little girl going into the pool.

