Dog Figures Out How to Pick Up Four Tires at Once

A curious dog approached a series of four tires that were laid out on the ground and very cleverly figured out how to pick them all up at once. The dog first realized that the tires were of different sizes, he logically placed the smaller ones inside the larger ones and then stuck his nose inside the pile and picked up the whole thing.

Smart dog helps his human move tires, and figures out how to carry four tires in one bite

via Boing Boing