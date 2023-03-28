Dog Person Falls in Love With Big-Eyed Rescued Kitten

A self-described dog person named Greg opened his mind to felines when a big-eyed, short-eared, disabled kitten named Mochi joined his family.

Dog person melts when he gets his first cat

A breeder had brought Mochi over from China and sold her to her former humans. When Mochi developed an infection that took part of her rear leg and her tail, those people surrendered her to MSPCA-Angell, where she underwent treatment and rehabilitation. When she was ready for release, Greg and his partner Talia, welcomed Mochi into their Boston home. Since then, Mochi has been hopping around the house like a bunny, vocalizing like crazy, and just enjoying her forever home.

She’s become quite vocal which we didn’t expect. …She really just think she’s a normal cat. Unfortunately she has a little bit of a challenge running in a straight line she’s like sidewinding around like a snake. …I was not a cat person before would have definitely considered myself a dog person but ever since adopting her it’s been totally different. As soon as I wake up, the first thing I do is check on her and make sure she’s okay.

Greg also acknowledged Mochi’s challenging start in life.

We say this all the time. That everyone should be a little bit more like Mochi she’s an absolute fighter. She’s the strongest little kitty I’ve ever met she’s been on planes from China. she’s been in a shelter for two months and I think now having some stability in her life, she wants it to show us how much she loves us she shows her love in so many ways and we try and shower her with love.