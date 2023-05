A Clever Dog Operated Tennis Ball Catapult

George Giavasis of Highline Design created a clever tennis ball catapult to be operated by his dog Olive. The astute Olive simply places the ball in the “bucket” and walked over to the other side to depress the release bar. The ball is then raised overhead and tossed across their Montana lawn for her to fetch.

Here we see Olive operating the first-ever recorded completely dog operated tennis ball catapult.

Here’s Olive using the catapult for the first time.

via My Modern Met