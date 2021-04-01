Simone Giertz Builds a Thoughtful Office Chair to Accommodate Herself and Her ‘Needy’ Dog Scraps

Not wanting to taxidermize herself into a bed for her beloved dog Scraps, self-proclaimed “queen of shitty robots” and engineer Simone Giertz, instead decided to design an office chair that would accommodate the behinds of both human and canine.

The chair also includes a set of rounded stairs for Scraps to use to go up to the seat and a comfy enclosed dog bed at the Giertz’s feet. The build was successful, although Giertz felt it was a bit large for her taste.