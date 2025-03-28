Golden Retriever Sets the Guinness World Record for ‘Most Tennis Balls Held in Mouth by a Dog’

A very thoughtful and clever golden retriever named Finley Molloy, who lives in Canandaigua, New York, loves to stuff his cheeks with tennis balls like a chipmunk. He even set the Guinness World Record for “Most Tennis Balls Held in the Mouth by a Dog” in 2020 and appeared in their book Guinness World Records 2022.

His number one love in life is tennis balls. Well, really any ball, but mostly tennis balls because that’s what we have. When there’s no more balls to be thrown he will gather them all up pick them up and prance around the yard with a mouthful of balls.