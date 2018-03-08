A Little Dog Adorably Jumps Double Dutch Ropes Being Turned by Two Other Dogs and a Human

When SEC Country reporter Ryan Young was covering a Florida Gators game, he captured the wonderful sight of two dogs and a human turning double dutch ropes for another dog to jump on in and skip for a while. While the first attempt was a bit clumsy, the second attempt was successful and the jump roping dog became a true crowd pleaser.
They say no cheering on press row, but I was really rooting for Scruffy to nail the second attempt. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/clHa9UPxSH
— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungSEC) March 3, 2018
