A Little Dog Adorably Jumps Double Dutch Ropes Being Turned by Two Other Dogs and a Human

Jump Roping Dog

When SEC Country reporter Ryan Young was covering a Florida Gators game, he captured the wonderful sight of two dogs and a human turning double dutch ropes for another dog to jump on in and skip for a while. While the first attempt was a bit clumsy, the second attempt was successful and the jump roping dog became a true crowd pleaser.

