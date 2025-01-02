Dog in a Backpack on Bicycle Helps Spread the Word With an Adorable ‘Awoo’ Whenever a Siren Goes By

A beautiful little blue-eyed miniature Australian Shepherd named Kaido, who rides around New York City in a backpack while on his human Matty‘s bicycle, will always help spread the word to any passing siren with his adorable “awoo”. Matty jokes that these sirens come from “Awoobulances”.

How many Awoobulances do you see? Each episode, my dog Kaido and I venture around New York City, interacting with the most-fascinating people and experiencing things you can only find in New York City!