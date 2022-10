Dog Freezes in Place Inside a Circle of Black Cat Halloween Decorations in His Yard

A comical black Labrador retriever named Maverick hilariously ran out into the backyard and immediately froze in place inside a circle of Halloween black cat decorations with his nose and tail sticking straight out on either end. The only response he gave was a tiny tail wag. According to his human Lucy, Maverick is afraid of cats.

When your lab is terrified of cats

via Boing Boing