Gallant Dog Leads His Human to a Box of Abandoned Kittens Whom He Now Adores

While out on a walk near the mountain town Ymitos, Greece, a wonderfully gallant dog named Aragon led his human directly a box of tiny kittens who had been abandoned by an unknown person, like so many other vulnerable animals had before. Luckily, Aragon was with a Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) volunteer who knew exactly what to do and who to contact. Since that day, Aragon has become their biggest fan, fostering the little felines and loving them like they were his very own. The kittens are adorable, playful, healthy and available for adoption through SCARS.

His mum is a SCARS volunteer who lives near the mountain of Immitos. Almost every day she finds empty cardboard boxes on the mountain (sometimes with the blankets and the toys still inside), but no animals. Within a few hours since they are abandoned, kittens, puppies, bunnies and even birds (no joke!) become the dinner of an hungry fox (the most common predator on the mountains near Athens). This time, the kittens were lucky. We were walking Aragon near the mountain, actually planning to to video on the huge number of animals abandoned there, when Aragon started pulling us towards their direction – basically he was the rescuer, and he has been an excellent foster dad since day one.

via The Orphan Pet, The Family Pet, Bored Panda