An adorable silver Lab named Dax saw that his favorite red toy was perched upon the counter, but completely out of his reach. He tried to retrieve it several times without any luck. Yet when he barked at his human for help, he was told to do it himself. Dax took another look and tried once again, achieving great success in the effort.

Dax is our one-year-old silver Labrador. He absolutely loves his toy and will do whatever it takes to get his paws on it.