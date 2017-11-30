Laughing Squid

An Excited Little Black Dog in England Hilariously Experiences His Very First Snowfall Ever

by at on

Truffles Snow

An adorable working cocker spaniel named Truffles went out in the snow for the very first timein his life and went absolutely mad, hilariously skidding up and down the sidewalk as he tried to take it all in. It’s not unusual that Truffles had never seen snow before as he lives with his humans Jo Ellery and Matt Hunter in York, North Yorkshire England where the cold white stuff rarely comes down.

Our little Working Cocker Spaniel goes out in the snow for the first time ever!

via Digg

Laughing Squid


