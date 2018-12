A big, furry white dog named Enzo who was sitting on the back porch completely covered in snow, became an immovable object when his human called for him to come inside. Despite the cold, Enzo was happy where he was and with just one look, Enzo made it clear that he would not give up his snowy spot.

Maybe Enzo is a Siberian Husky, Samoyed or American Eskimo dog, as these breeds are impervious to cold and really, really like snow.