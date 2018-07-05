Persistent Dog Circles Around a Tree Chasing a Startled Squirrel Who Keeps Trying to Escape

An amusingly persistent dog attempted to capture a startled squirrel, who was just trying to come down from a tree. In doing so, the tenacious canine circled said tree over and again, but the squirrel seemed to anticipate each move ahead of time. As the pursuit continued, the dog made a couple of high jumps that landed close, but not close enough to catch the nervously elusive squirrel.
