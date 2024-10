Confused Dog and Cat Don’t Know What to Do With a Wayward Mouse Running Around Their Kitchen

The golden retriever who sounds like a steam locomotive and her tabby cat sibling chased a wayward mouse who was running in circles around them in the kitchen, but neither made a single move to try and catch it. This came as a disappointment to their frustrated human, who couldn’t understand why her animals, including another cat, didn’t act.

two cats and a dog, not a scratch on the mouse