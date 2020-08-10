Big Dog Carries a 30 Pound Weight Wherever He Goes

My uncle’s dog carries a 30-pound weight everywhere he goes pic.twitter.com/P9DMlsrnWt — “yes i” (@portugi_bruja) August 9, 2020

A wonderfully confident Rottweiler named Bonzo adorably carries around a 30-pound weight wherever he goes. The big dog easily carries the barbell in his gums like a bone. According to Yesenia, the niece of Bonzo’s human, the dog apparently thinks this is a bone or at least a lollipop. And it’s definitely his.

To the peeps concerned about Bonzo’s teeth: he actually rests it on his gums, his teeth are perfectly fine. To the people saying “take that away from him” lol why don’t YOU try to take away his steel bone and see how far u get.

he believes it is a lollipop