A Comfy Dog Bed Specifically Designed for Humans

The Plufl is a comfy-looking dog bed made specifically for humans and features a thick pillow border, memory foam, and soft faux fur. The built-in handles allow for excellent portability and the circular design provides an enveloping napping environment that can soothe the most jagged of nerves.

Inspired by the classic dog bed, the Plufl is designed to alleviate stress and anxiety by providing a space where you can rest, recharge, and rejuvenate.

The team is raising funds through Indegogo in order to bring the Plufl to the public. Orders placed have a cautious shipping date of January 2023.

