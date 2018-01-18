Determined Dog Deftly Navigates the Sidewalk With a Giant Stick In His Mouth to Add to His Collection

A wonderfully determined black dog on a turquoise leash deftly navigated the sidewalk with a giant stick in his mouth . Upon arriving home, his human immediately deposited it into a pile of other sticks of similar shape and size, all of which explains how the dog became so navigationally skilled.

