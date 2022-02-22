The ‘Doctor Who’ Theme Reinterpreted as Belgian Jazz

While performing at the Royal Opera House in London, the very talented musical comedian Bill Bailey amusingly reinterpreted the iconic theme from Doctor Who as a Belgian jazz song. Baily deconstructed the theme music down to its basic chords, slowed it all down, and then reconstructed it into a Jacques Brel inspired song.

Comedian Bill Bailey reimagines the Doctor Who theme as Jacques Brel-esque Belgian jazz. Taken from his DVD ‘Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to the Orchestra’.

Here’s a compilation of all the title sequences from various seasons of Doctor Who.

