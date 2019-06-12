Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

DJI RoboMaster S1, An FPV Remote-Controlled Educational Robot That Helps Kids Learn to Code

by at on

DJI RoboMaster S1

The Robomaster S1 by famed drone-maker DJI is a sleekly designed, FPV programmable remote-controlled educational robot tank that lets children have fun while developing skills like learning to code, working with AI technology and customization. The Robomaster S1, with 46 expandable components, helps kids to build upon their knowledge in an entertaining, exponential manner. Plus, the Robomaster S1 has several battle modes, including one that shoots out colored gel pellets upon demand.

The RoboMaster S1 is DJI’s advanced new educational robot that opens the door to limitless learning and entertainment. Develop programming skills, get familiar with AI technology, and enjoy thrilling FPV driving with games and competition.

Meet DJI Robomaster S1

DJI - Meet the RoboMaster S1

DJI Meet the RoboMaster S1 Possibilities

Meet the RoboMaster S1





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved