DJI RoboMaster S1, An FPV Remote-Controlled Educational Robot That Helps Kids Learn to Code

The Robomaster S1 by famed drone-maker DJI is a sleekly designed, FPV programmable remote-controlled educational robot tank that lets children have fun while developing skills like learning to code, working with AI technology and customization. The Robomaster S1, with 46 expandable components, helps kids to build upon their knowledge in an entertaining, exponential manner. Plus, the Robomaster S1 has several battle modes, including one that shoots out colored gel pellets upon demand.

