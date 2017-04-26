DJI Releases First-Person View Goggles That Allow You to Control a Drone With Head Movement

DJI has released their new FPV view goggles that allow you to easily control a drone with head movement and see the world from a different view. It supports the Phantom 4, Mavic Pro, and Inspire series drones. A limited amount of DJI Goggles are available for presale from the DJI website.

The DJI Goggles are comfortable goggles designed for seamless FPV flying with DJI products. They combine a pair of large ultra-high quality screens, long-range,

low lag wireless connectivity, and direct control of photo and video capture. With Intelligent Flight Modes like ActiveTrack, TapFly, Terrain Follow, Cinematic Mode and

Tripod mode, a totally new flying dimension is created.

DJI Goggles are able to offer both 720p/60fps and close range 1080p/30fps viewing with an extremely low latency of just 110ms. Your head movements control both aircraft yaw and camera tilt in Head Tracking Flight mode as with remote controller sticks. A range of built-in interfaces allows DJI Goggles to work with a wide range of devices.