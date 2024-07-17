Spectacular Drone Footage of the 29,000 Foot Climb to the Peak of Mount Everest

DJI pilot and avid backpacker liulangCooki captured absolutely spectacular drone footage of the climbing route to the 29,000 foot peak of Mount Everest in a 43 minute flight. The DJI Mavic 3 Pro made incremental pauses at camps of different heights before heading up to the summit. The view from the top of the Hillary Step is absolutely magnificent.

Experience the success of capturing the full Mount Everest climbing route with the DJI Mavic 3 Pro Equipped with a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera, tri-camera system, and 43-minute flight time, this drone captures stunning 4K footage with amazing detail and vivid colors.