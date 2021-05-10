Laughing Squid

Research Diver Holds Hands With a Gregarious Seal

While underwater cameraman Ben Burville of North Sea Pelagics was studying the behaviors of grey seals, one of his subjects approached him and offered a paw in friendship. Burville immediately responded with his hand and the two happily sat quietly together in harmony.

Soon after, the gregarious seal then attempted to do a handstand upon Burville’s head.


