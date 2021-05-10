Research Diver Holds Hands With a Gregarious Seal

While underwater cameraman Ben Burville of North Sea Pelagics was studying the behaviors of grey seals, one of his subjects approached him and offered a paw in friendship. Burville immediately responded with his hand and the two happily sat quietly together in harmony.
Soon after, the gregarious seal then attempted to do a handstand upon Burville’s head.
One moment I'm swimming along holding my buddy 's hand …
The next thing there's a wild #seal on my head! pic.twitter.com/8xQggyWp1Q
— Ben Burville (@Sealdiver) May 9, 2021