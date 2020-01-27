A Hilarious Hand-Knit Distressed Sweater That Reflects the Reality of Living With Sharp-Clawed Cats

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Hanna and Nina of the wonderfully eccentric Rata Blanca Sweaters created a hilarious sweater that truly reflects what it’s like to live with cats, particularly when kitty’s sharp claws haven’t been clipped.

via KnitHacker