Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Hilarious Hand-Knit Distressed Sweater That Reflects the Reality of Living With Sharp-Clawed Cats

by on

Cat Sweater

Hanna and Nina of the wonderfully eccentric Rata Blanca Sweaters created a hilarious sweater that truly reflects what it’s like to live with cats, particularly when kitty’s sharp claws haven’t been clipped.

via KnitHacker


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved