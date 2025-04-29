The Feral Cats of Disneyland Who Officially Keep the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ Free of Unwanted Pests

Theme park historian Jonathan Brandao talks about how a colony of feral cats at Disneyland helps keep the “Happiest Place on Earth” free of mice and other unwanted pests. These cats are official employees of the park as they are paid in food and water to work at night.

Did you know Disneyland has a secret squad of feline cast members? These feral cats roam the park, keeping it rodent-free while living their best Disney life! Discover the hidden world of Disneyland’s cats, their history, and how they became an unofficial part of the magic.

These cats also have quite a bit of a following on social media.

via Neatorama