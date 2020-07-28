Remembering Iconic Disney Voice Actress Verna Felton

Tim Nydell of Saturday Morning Rewind (previously) paid wonderful tribute to legendary voice actress Verna Felton (1890-1966), whose distinctive timbre was featured in such classic Disney films as Dumbo, Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp, Sleeping Beauty, Alice in Wonderland, and The Jungle Book. Felton also portrayed the original Pearl Slaghoople (Wilma Flinstone’s mother) with delicious abandon.

The purpose of SATURDAY MORNING REWIND is to showcase our favorite voice actors (past and present). We feature many of our favorite voices/characters that they have voiced over the years. This video is for educational purposes. Which character is your favorite from Verna Felton?