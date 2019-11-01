Pixar Characters Come to Life on the Streets of New York City in the Disney+ Original Series ‘Pixar IRL’

Pixar IRL is a new Disney+ original series that takes characters from Pixar films and brings them to life on the streets of New York City. Laughing Squid friend Charlie Todd of the comedy collective Improv Everywhere (previously) helped develop the show, which starts streaming on November 12, 2019.

You had to be there—good thing we were. Watch what happens as your favorite characters enter reality on Pixar IRL streaming only on Disney+ on Nov. 12.