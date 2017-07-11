Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Disney Movie Locations That Exist in Real Life

by at on

Mind Warehouse has created a interesting video where they point out ten locations in Disney animated movies that actually exist in real life.

Have you ever dreamed, while watching your favorite animated movie, to find yourself on the other side of the screen: walking through the picturesque streets of a magical town, living in a fairy castle or finding yourself in an enchanted forest? Turns out it’s actually possible, given that animators draw inspiration from real-world locations. And you don’t even need a magic carpet to see everything with your own eyes. So, here are 10 real places that were shown in Disney animated movies.

via Tastefully Offensive

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Three things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

1. We offer hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

2. We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

3. Our email list features each day’s blog posts.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.