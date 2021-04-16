Early Disney Cartoon Characters Are Visited by Icons of Modern Horror Films in a Spooky Art Series

Artist Mike Chiechi has created a wonderfully spooky series that features the innocent characters of classic Disney cartoon shorts from the early 20th century being visited upon by the iconic villains of modern horror films. Included in this list are Freddy Kreuger, Michael Myers, Chucky the doll, Jason Voorhees, and Pinhead, to name a few.

Chiechi told Nerdist that he’s always been fascinated with these two subjects.

As an animator and a lover of horror, I’ve always been fascinated by how the early Disney stuff just seemed so spooky. Even when they weren’t trying to be! There’s just something inherently eerie about it to me- so I figured it was only natural to mix them with my favorite horror icons!

via Nerdist