Disney Animator Channels Grief Around the Tragic Death of His Wife With Poignant Family Sketches

by at on

While former Disney animator Gary Andrews traveled to Canada from his Surrey, UK home on business in November 2017, his wife Joy came down with what was believed to be the flu. Four brutal days after Gary left for his trip across the Atlantic, Joy had tragically passed away from complications relating to sepsis. Despite his best efforts, Gary was not able to make it home in time to say goodbye to the love of his life. In order to channel his pain, Gary picked up his pen and began sketching his feelings. Gary told the Daily Mail that the sketches help him to carry on for his two kids Lily and Ben, despite the devastating loss he felt.

The Diaries are my therapy. After a bad day, it’s like letting off a little bit of steam, opening a pressure valve, and it lets my friends know how I’m doing,There are funny things too. I like the funny, but sometimes there are days when nothing is funny at all and I need to express that as well. I still think about Joy all day and every day. The grief is always there in the background. I have days when I want to howl with grief, punch the sofa and scream: ‘Why?’ Then I put those feelings away, because I owe it to the children — and to Joy — to make sure their lives remain happy and normal.

via Daily Mail, Bored Panda

