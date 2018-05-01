Disney Animator Channels Grief Around the Tragic Death of His Wife With Poignant Family Sketches

A post shared by Gary Doodle (@doodlegary) on Mar 8, 2018 at 4:10pm PST

While former Disney animator Gary Andrews traveled to Canada from his Surrey, UK home on business in November 2017, his wife Joy came down with what was believed to be the flu. Four brutal days after Gary left for his trip across the Atlantic, Joy had tragically passed away from complications relating to sepsis. Despite his best efforts, Gary was not able to make it home in time to say goodbye to the love of his life. In order to channel his pain, Gary picked up his pen and began sketching his feelings. Gary told the Daily Mail that the sketches help him to carry on for his two kids Lily and Ben, despite the devastating loss he felt.

The Diaries are my therapy. After a bad day, it’s like letting off a little bit of steam, opening a pressure valve, and it lets my friends know how I’m doing,There are funny things too. I like the funny, but sometimes there are days when nothing is funny at all and I need to express that as well. I still think about Joy all day and every day. The grief is always there in the background. I have days when I want to howl with grief, punch the sofa and scream: ‘Why?’ Then I put those feelings away, because I owe it to the children — and to Joy — to make sure their lives remain happy and normal.

Mother, wife and inspiration. Cruelly taken way too soon. Would have told me off if I didn’t do my #doodleaday pic.twitter.com/R3On6RTw8C — Gary Andrews (@GaryScribbler) October 29, 2017

My #doodleaday is very hard to do right now. I know the funny will return one day but I think the pain shared has value too. Love to all. pic.twitter.com/zTNSJjyXqk — Gary Andrews (@GaryScribbler) October 29, 2017

Thank you to everyone for the lovely comments following the mail article about Joy and my doodles. They kindly donated the fee to the @UKSepsisTrust – here is a link if anyone else would like to donate (however little) https://t.co/5x3eQzDH4x — Gary Andrews (@GaryScribbler) April 27, 2018

They are the best. Wish we could have shared this night. Xx #doodleaday pic.twitter.com/koissFJFQn — Gary Andrews (@GaryScribbler) November 9, 2017

What’s always so amazing is how suddenly your feelings can change – and change back again. Grief is an unpredictable companion. Getting used to it though. Friends are amazing and an absolute lifeline. Be open with everyone #doodleaday #widowerlife #sepsissucks #copingwithgrief pic.twitter.com/t0inKM0JD7 — Gary Andrews (@GaryScribbler) April 25, 2018

