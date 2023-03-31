Disinterested Foley Artists Come Up Short in the Studio

An amusing animation by illustrator Dean Soups features two seemingly disinterested foley artists who are in the studio to make subject-appropriate sound effects for an upcoming film. Unfortunately, the pair comes up short with their producer, although he does seem to be asking quite a bit from them at the time.

Listen this is Foley art okay? We can’t recreate an earthquake in the studio so we have to make up different sounds that sound like an earthquake. Do you know how this works? We’re two guys. How are we gonna make it sound like a big huge earthquake?

