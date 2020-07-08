Dishes and Glasses Shatter and Reassemble to the Sinister Soundtrack of ‘Toccata’ by Bach

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

“Tocatta” by Optical Arts is an observational piece that explores how music can change the perception of commonality. In this case, various forms of tableware shatter and reassemble to the soundtrack of “Toccata” by Johann Sebastian Bach. This piece of music, particularly its Fugue in D Minor, is most familiar within the context of horror films and evokes a sense of violence and urgency with the simple breaking of plates and glasses that it might not otherwise have.

The film is an exploration on the nature of time, the relentless violence of entropy and creative energy and its relationship to music itself.

via Colossal