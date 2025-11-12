Tiny Disabled Bulldog Puppy Walks for the First Time With Help From Caring Humans and a Fellow Pup

A teeny tiny disabled English bulldog puppy named Walter, who was surrendered to a veterinarian’s office in Ohio by a puppy mill, learned to walk properly with the loving encouragement of the innovative and caring people at the Cleft Rescue Unit in Rochester, New York.

I have been creating braces by breaking apart popsicle sticks, wrapping them in gauze, hot gluing them together, so they’re in an L shape. As he continues to have them in that brace, the body naturally forms that curvature, so he’s able to put weight on his legs.

Walter’s walk was a bit shaky at first, however when his best friend Matilda, a one-legged dachshund, rolled past him, he gained a bit more confidence. It’s been slow going, but he’s making progress. Luckily, there are no congenital issues that preclude his progress, he is just delayed in every milestone.

He’s exceptionally delayed in all milestones. Even our special needs English bulldogs would be up to 12 15 pounds at 8 weeks. And he is 1.8 lb. You can see like he’s just tiny. ,,,We did a bunch of radioraphs to see if there was any congenital issue with his spine which would preclude him from eventually walking. We are not seeing anything in the imaging

Meanwhile, Matilda and Walter have completely bonded.

This is Matilda. And these two are exceptionally bonded. You wouldn’t know they were from different breeds and different families. They are bonded like siblings. They love each other.

@crurescue

Goodnight from our dynamic duo Matilda and Walter ??

? original sound – Cleft Rescue Unit
@crurescue

Morning shenanigans with Walter and Matilda ?

? original sound – Cleft Rescue Unit
@crurescue

Goodnight ?Walter and Matilda ?

? original sound – Cleft Rescue Unit
@crurescue

Good morning from Walter?

? original sound – Cleft Rescue Unit
@crurescue

Matilda hijacks every post about Walter ? watch our 1 legged girl catch air!!

? original sound – Cleft Rescue Unit

@crurescue

HE DID IT!! Goooo Walter ???

? original sound – Cleft Rescue Unit
@crurescue

WALTER IS READY for his 2pound party?? ??If you missed the LIVE PARTY- YOU CAN WATCH the reel on Instagram???

? original sound – Cleft Rescue Unit
@crurescue

Walter takes his first sips of water! Yes his is normally spoiled and will only drink formula ???????

? original sound – Cleft Rescue Unit
@crurescue

Walter’s new therapy. Suspension with light weight bearing on his feet. It’s still a work in progress to get the perfect height ??? NO this does NOT hurt him?

? original sound – Cleft Rescue Unit
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts