Tiny Disabled Bulldog Puppy Walks for the First Time With Help From Caring Humans and a Fellow Pup

A teeny tiny disabled English bulldog puppy named Walter, who was surrendered to a veterinarian’s office in Ohio by a puppy mill, learned to walk properly with the loving encouragement of the innovative and caring people at the Cleft Rescue Unit in Rochester, New York.

I have been creating braces by breaking apart popsicle sticks, wrapping them in gauze, hot gluing them together, so they’re in an L shape. As he continues to have them in that brace, the body naturally forms that curvature, so he’s able to put weight on his legs.

Walter’s walk was a bit shaky at first, however when his best friend Matilda, a one-legged dachshund, rolled past him, he gained a bit more confidence. It’s been slow going, but he’s making progress. Luckily, there are no congenital issues that preclude his progress, he is just delayed in every milestone.

He’s exceptionally delayed in all milestones. Even our special needs English bulldogs would be up to 12 15 pounds at 8 weeks. And he is 1.8 lb. You can see like he’s just tiny. ,,,We did a bunch of radioraphs to see if there was any congenital issue with his spine which would preclude him from eventually walking. We are not seeing anything in the imaging

Meanwhile, Matilda and Walter have completely bonded.

This is Matilda. And these two are exceptionally bonded. You wouldn’t know they were from different breeds and different families. They are bonded like siblings. They love each other.

