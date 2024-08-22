A Blind Gosling With Genetic Defects Grows Up Into a Lovable Silly Goose

Alex Shore of The Shore Sanctuary in Lakeside, California, rescued a tiny disabled gosling with numerous genetic defects who was left at a veterinarian’s office to be euthanized. The vet reached out to Shore to see if they could help this little one and he and his wife Ashli spent a great deal of time nurturing the young bird, whom they named Ricky, allowing her to grow into the lovable silly goose that she is.

Ricky came to us from our friends at Avian and Exotic hospital. They reached out to us after she was brought in as a euthanasia due to significant birth defects. She was missing an eye had a hole in the top of her head, a respiratory infection, and clinical signs of neurological distress.

While Ricky is a bit limited due to her blind eye and compromised cognitive function, she is a resilient little goose who has made the Shores her family. And while the Shores know that Ricky’s genetic defects might shorten her life, they want to make sure that she has a very good one while she’s around.

As Ricky gets older her neurological disorder becomes more apparent but it doesn’t stop her from living life to the fullest. … I cannot even begin to guess as to how long Ricky has here at the sanctuary but I can guarantee that every day she has here is going to be the best day of her life.