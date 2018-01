This sweet paralyzed cat was rescued by Mei, we named him ‘Gentlemencat’. When he hears his owner come home, he will wait by the front door to welcome Mei. He is so sweetest cat.

Upon hearing his human in the hallway, a beautiful rescued tuxedo named “GentlemanCat” whose back legs are paralyzed, excitedly scooted his way over to the front door . The loyal cat wanted to be ready to welcome his human Mei home after a long day. According to Mei, GentlemanCat is a very sweet is very sweet.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!