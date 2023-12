Prolific video editor Bill McClintock merrily combined the lyrics of the AC/DC song “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” with the melody of Brenda Lee‘s classic Christmas song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”. Surprisingly, two incredibly disparate songs from vastly different genres fit together quite nicely.

Music used in this mashup: Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree AC/DC – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap