Art Instructor Draws Clever Images With His Finger on the Windows of Dirty Cars

Kundan Chowdhury of the Chandan Art Academy in Bhadreswar, Hooly in West Bengal, India, draws clever and teachable art with his finger on the windows of dirty cars. He starts with very simple shapes and then shows how the shapes connect to make the whole as a sum of its parts.

Draw a dog using 333, draw a cycle using M

