Dionne Warwick Sings ‘Walk on By’ on a Paris Rooftop in a Remastered 1964 Music Video for the Song

In 1964, the great Dionne Warwick stood upon a Paris rooftop and sung what would be her best-known hit “Walk on By”. As she walked up and down the roof, a group of men in suits interacted with her in a distinctly choreographed fashion in what appears to be an early music video.

Smurfstools Oldies Music Time Machine restored the original footage using artificial intelligence to smooth out the rough edges of the video and remastered the soundtrack for better sound.

Original video edited and AI remastered with HQ stereo sound. “Walk On By” is a song composed by Burt Bacharach, with lyrics by Hal David, for singer Dionne Warwick in 1963. The song peaked at number 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number 1 on the Cash Box Rhythm and Blues Chart In June 1964 and was nominated for a 1965 Grammy Award for the Best Rhythm and Blues Recording. Isaac Hayes recorded the song five years later, in 1969, and reached number 30 on the Hot 100 chart and number 13 in the R&B charts with his version. “Walk On By” has since charted numerous times in various countries, with wildly different arrangements

via Weird Universe