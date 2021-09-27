An Elegant Balancing Siphon Coffee Maker That Uses the Laws of Gravity to Brew a Beautiful Cup of Coffee

The Diguo Belgian balancing siphon coffee maker is an elegant device that uses heat and the laws of gravity to brew a beautiful cup of coffee without electricity.

This brewer, which was designed in the mid-18th century, uses separate chambers for water and ground coffee. The chamber with the water is heavier and will sit close to the flame that’s lit underneath. As the water heats up, it expands and jettisons into a siphon tube that empties into the waiting grounds and extinguishes the flame. The newly brewed coffee is then siphoned back into the empty water chamber sans grounds.

The Belgian Balance Siphon brewer invention of the mid-18th century works by placing Coffee grounds in the Brew Flask, and water is placed in the Vacuum Flask over a Spirit Burner—this Flask is affixed to a Balance Lever. Making use of gravitational energy, vacuum, and vapor pressure to brew you a delicious cup.

Here’s a video showing how to use a similar siphon coffee maker.

via Dude I Want That