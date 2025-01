The Real Difference Between Cats and Dogs

The Zeus the Pomsky YouTube channel explained the real difference between cats and dogs, noting how the knowledge and behavior of each species relate to their age in human years.

Here’s the real difference between cats and dogs. A dog can learn up to 250 words and gestures, count up to five, and even perform simple math. Equivalent Human age: three. A cat doesn’t give a f*ck and is sick of your sh*t. Equivalent Human age: 42